Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 272.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

