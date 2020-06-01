Martingale Asset Management L P Has $749,000 Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,074,049 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sabre were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 1,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,815 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 520.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 91,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 542,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.