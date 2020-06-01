Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

COTY opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

