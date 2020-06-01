Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.41% of Oppenheimer worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Oppenheimer by 792.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oppenheimer by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPY opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $269.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $234.77 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

