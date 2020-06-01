Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 575.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.80 million, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a current ratio of 46.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. Krystal Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,345,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

