Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Insmed worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 915.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $34.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 87.35%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.