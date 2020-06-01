State Street Corp Trims Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.28% of Penumbra worth $128,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

PEN stock opened at $172.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.26. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,795 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

