State Street Corp Sells 216 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.50% of Cirrus Logic worth $134,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cirrus Logic news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $72.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

