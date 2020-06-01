State Street Corp Boosts Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.47% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $131,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,898,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 304,214 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,179,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,027 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,465,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 145,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

