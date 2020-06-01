State Street Corp Purchases 36,404 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

State Street Corp boosted its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $130,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $93.23 on Monday. IDACORP Inc has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

