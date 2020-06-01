State Street Corp Sells 1,997,463 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

State Street Corp lessened its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,332,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,997,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $142,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 786.36 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.