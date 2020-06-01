Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 601.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500 over the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

