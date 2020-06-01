Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 601.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500 over the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,581 Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 37,581 Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Watsco Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Watsco Inc Stock Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Wintrust Financial Corp Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC
Wintrust Financial Corp Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC
State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc
State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Post Holdings Inc
State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc
State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report