State Street Corp Buys 28,696 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State Street Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.25% of FTI Consulting worth $144,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,600,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,768,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,465,000 after acquiring an additional 133,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,510,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st.

FCN stock opened at $120.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.80 and a twelve month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

