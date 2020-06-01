State Street Corp Has $135.91 Million Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,811,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $135,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 129,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Spire by 106.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

