12,115 Shares in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWI. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.91.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

