CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CommVault Systems worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -311.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on CommVault Systems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

