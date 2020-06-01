Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,550 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Scholastic worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholastic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholastic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Scholastic Corp has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.10 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

