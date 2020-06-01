Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,063 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HP were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,356 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 49.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in HP by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,224 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in HP by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 77,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of HPQ opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

