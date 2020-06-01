Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,529 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.94.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $106.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.