WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,465 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Stamps.com worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,232. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STMP stock opened at $198.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.20. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

