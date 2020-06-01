Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,267 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

BXS stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

BXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.