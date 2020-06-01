Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,596,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 186.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 385,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 251,064 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT opened at $39.23 on Monday. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.