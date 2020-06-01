Boston Family Office LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ stock opened at $148.75 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

