Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

JNJ stock opened at $148.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

