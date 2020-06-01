Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

