Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

