Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.02 Million Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Skechers USA worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,627,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers USA news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,475. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

