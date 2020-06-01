Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

