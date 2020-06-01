Blair William & Co. IL Has $548,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 88.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $273.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.20. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.