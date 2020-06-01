Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 28,870 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after buying an additional 327,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after buying an additional 282,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after buying an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,740,000 after buying an additional 82,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.