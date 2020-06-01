Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after buying an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $85,595,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,321,000 after buying an additional 1,503,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

NYSE:PEG opened at $51.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

