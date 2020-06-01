Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Home Bancshares worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,149,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Home Bancshares by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,790 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 112,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

