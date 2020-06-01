Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 320,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OUT opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Outfront Media Inc has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

