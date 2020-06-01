Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 330,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $148.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

