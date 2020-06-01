Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,305 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,588,000 after buying an additional 989,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after buying an additional 116,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,630,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,497,000 after buying an additional 553,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,824,000 after buying an additional 201,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,966,000 after buying an additional 172,954 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Argus reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.42.

VTR stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

