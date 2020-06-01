Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,807,000 after buying an additional 2,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

JNJ stock opened at $148.75 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.26 and a 200-day moving average of $142.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

