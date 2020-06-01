Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

