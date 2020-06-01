Cpwm LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.75 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $391.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

