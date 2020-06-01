Blair William & Co. IL Has $584,000 Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBBY. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.41. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

