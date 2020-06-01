Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 53.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of SXT opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

