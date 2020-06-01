Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,087 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,252,000 after acquiring an additional 250,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $34.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

