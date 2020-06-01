Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,456 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.04. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 EPS for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.