Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $522,624.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,013,154.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $203,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,726. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

