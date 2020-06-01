Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 243.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,159,000 after buying an additional 954,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

ESLT opened at $140.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Elbit Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

