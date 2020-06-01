Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $823,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,376 shares of company stock worth $1,491,781. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

QURE stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

