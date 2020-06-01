Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in EnerSys by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 184,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 75,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $63.30 on Monday. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

