Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

