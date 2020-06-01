Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $317.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Boston Family Office LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson
Boston Family Office LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC
Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report