Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 3.97.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.99%.

In related news, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,250.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ure bought 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after buying an additional 1,932,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,266,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011,695 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,439,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,106,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 448,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

