Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.20.

NYSE:WMS opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,579,337.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

