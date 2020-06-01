Stephens Raises Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $37.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.47. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $153,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,716,999 shares of company stock valued at $41,337,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,374,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Slack by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,648 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

